Lyons Township ends 25-game Hinsdale Central winning streak with half-court buzzer beater

By NBC Chicago Staff

A pivotal high school basketball game between Lyons Township and Hinsdale Central ended with a game-winning buzzer beater from half-court for Lyons Township, ending their opponent's historic 25-game winning streak.

After Hinsdale Central missed a go-ahead shot with seven seconds remaining with the game tied at 55, Owen Carroll of Lyons grabbed the rebound.

With time ticking down, Carroll let a heave from half-court go, sinking the monumental shot and securing a 58-55 victory while sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Hinsdale Central was ranked No. 4 in Class 4A at the time of the game, concluding a win streak of more than two dozen games.

Separated by less than five miles, the two schools are longtime rivals, according to the Peoria Journal-Star.

