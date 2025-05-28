A Lutheran school in Chicago's west suburbs is preparing to close its doors for the final time after over 150 years in operation.

St. Paul Lutheran School, located in Aurora, is closing at the end of this school year.

The school currently has nine people on its staff with just under 60 students enrolled for this year.

Jane Miller, the school's longest-serving teacher, told NBC Chicago she is reflecting and looking back on the memories she made over the past four decades.

"Forty-three years I've taught here, and I went to school here for nine. I should have brought Kleenex," Miller said.

She said she went through her yearbooks Wednesday, looking back on her time as a student and later the full-circle moment that saw her return to teach at her alma mater.

“Back then our school was mostly kids who went to church here,” she said. “There was anywhere between 30-to-36 kids in my class every year—it started changing back in the '80s and '90s.”

Miller also coached basketball and volleyball in her time at the school, and sang in the choir as a student.

Over the years, she said she's been able to see her students grow and thrive, many going on to start their own families.

“One of my students, my first fourth-grade class was a member here, he sent his kids here, I taught his kids and he still won’t call me by my first name,” she said.

The school announced in January it was closing after 159 years, citing lack of enrollment and financial support. It first opened its doors on the east side of Aurora before moving to its current location 16 years ago at 85 S. Constitution Dr.

“We’ve been struggling the last couple of years, and I think it was just a different time for our school to happen,” teacher and interim principal Mikala Perino said.

The church connected to the school will remain open.

The church's pastor stopped by the school Wednesday afternoon, going from classroom-to-classroom to show his token of appreciations from the elders.

“I just want to say thank you because we really appreciate our teachers,” Rev. Gary H. Schultz said. “It’s been a long journey, a long road.”

As Miller prepares to clean out her classroom and pack up years of memories, she hopes her students’ takeaway one important lesson.

“I want them to have a love of learning, a love of reading and most importantly a love for God,” she said.

Miller went on to thank the staff, saying she will miss them.

“It’s just been a blessing to be here and our staff this year is awesome,” she said. “We all supported each other it’s been a blessing to be with them.”

A special chapel service will take place Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

It’s unclear right now what the Board of Directors is planning to do with the school property.