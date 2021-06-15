Lurie, Comer's Top Publication's Ranking of Best Children's Hospitals in Illinois

A pair of Chicago children’s hospitals have been ranked as the two best facilities in the state of Illinois for treating young patients, and both were ranked among the tops in the nation in a variety of specialties.

According to the rankings, compiled by U.S. News and World Report, Chicago’s Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital is the top ranked children’s hospital in the state. Comer Children’s Hospital finished in the second position, according to the publication’s rankings.

Lurie Hospital ranks among the top children’s hospitals in the country in 10 different specialties, including Neonatology, ranking number nine in America. The hospital’s Pediatric Cancer division is ranked 15th in the country, and its Pediatric Cardiology and Heart Surgery division is ranked ninth, according to the publication.

Comer Children’s Hospital, located on Chicago’s South Side, ranks among the top 50 nationwide in both Gastroenterology and GI Surgery and Diabetes and Endocrinology.

“US News’ recognition of Comer Children’s as a top-tier pediatric hospital and the commitment and hard work of our physicians, nurses and staff position us to address the healthcare challenges faced by our young patients and their families,” Dr. John Cunningham, pediatrician-in-chief at the hospital, said in a statement.

Nearly 200 children’s hospitals across the country were ranked and rated in the publication’s survey, with experts using a variety of criteria concerning patient safety, patient experience, infection prevention and nurse staffing, among other datapoints.

More information on the criteria used, and the full ranking, can be found on the US News and World Report’s website.