Lurie Children's Hospital Not Ranked in Top 10 Children's Hospitals for Second Year

Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital failed to make U.S. News and World Report 2020-2021 best children's hospitals list, but still managed to rank its other specialties.

This is Lurie's second year in a row not making the report's honor roll list, after consistently ranking eight years prior.

“We are proud to remain the top children’s hospital in Illinois," President and CEO of Lurie Children's Hospital Dr. Thomas Shanley said. "We also understand and embrace the responsibility of being among the elite children’s hospitals nationally.”

Shanley said the hospital recognizes the importance of U.S. News and World Report's comprehensive listing as every family seeks the most expert and compassionate care for their child.

U.S. News and World Report ranked hospitals based on surveys and data collected from clinical surveys sent to nearly 200 hospitals nationwide. The data used reflected a period of time that ended before the COVID-19 outbreak was classified as a pandemic.

According to the report, a hospital's rank depended on how well it performed in the following arenas:

Clinical outcomes, such as maximizing survival following complex surgery, minimizing complications from kidney biopsies and preventing infections in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Efficient coordination of care as demonstrated such as complying with accepted hand-washing protocols and other best practices.

Providing care-related resources such as ample nursing staff and outpatient programs tailored to particular conditions.

Each of these three major areas determined about one-third of a hospital's score in each specialty.

The top three ranking children's hospitals are Boston Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Of Lurie's specialties, 10 ranked among the top 35 across the nation, with its highest being 7th in urology and 8th in both neonatology and cardiology and heart surgery.

Lurie ranked 11th in neurology and neurosurgery; 12th in nephrology; 14th in both cancer and gastroenterology and GI surgery; 21st in pulmonology and lung surgery; 32nd in diabetes and endocrinology; and 35th in orthopedics.

"These rankings reflect our uniquely talented and transdisciplinary workforce’s enduring commitment to achieving a healthier future for every child,” Shanley said.