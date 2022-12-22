Lupe Fiasco to Perform at Bears-Bills Halftime Show on Christmas Eve

Lupe Fiasco to perform at Bears-Bills halftime show originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have announced Grammy award-winning artist Lupe Fiasco will take Soldier Field at halftime for the Christmas Eve matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chicago-born rapper is set to perform as a part of the holiday celebration on Saturday, which is forecasted to be one of the coldest games in Bears' history.

The Bears said that despite the bone-chilling temperatures, the show must go on.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Even in the cold, The Show Goes On 🎶



Catch @LupeFiasco performing at halftime on Saturday! — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 22, 2022

The Bears’ week 16 game against the Bills is scheduled for a 12 p.m. kickoff.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.