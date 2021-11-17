lunar eclipse 2021

Lunar Eclipse 2021: How to Watch the Rare Sight in Chicago Area Friday

The full moon will fade away and reappear within a matter of hours, experts say of the lunar eclipse

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A rare lunar eclipse will soon be 95% visible across the Chicago area.

The full moon will fade away and reappear within a matter of hours early Friday morning, according to the Adler Planetarium.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Lunar Eclipse 2021 Timeline

In the morning, the full moon passes through Earth's shadow, the planetarium noted, becoming almost entirely eclipsed as viewed from the area.

Local

Chatham 1 hour ago

Timeline: Police Detail Fatal Shootings of Armored Car Guard, 2 Suspects in Chicago Monday

Chicago Blackhawks 2 hours ago

Blackhawks vs. Kraken: A Look Back at Chicago's First Games vs. NHL Expansion Teams

"You may notice the very bright Moon starts to dim slightly several minutes after midnight Central Standard Time," the planetarium said.

The eclipse's partial phase begins at 1:18 a.m., ending at 4:47 a.m., according to experts. The maximum eclipse is expected to occur at 3:02 a.m.

How This Lunar Eclipse Will Look

"At maximum eclipse, almost all of the Moon is within the boundaries of the Earth’s darker umbral shadow, leaving only a thin sliver still in the Earth’s lighter penumbral shadow," the planetarium added.

Though experts are not certain what color this eclipse will take on, historically the sighting can take on a gray, orange or reddish tone.

How to Watch the Lunar Eclipse From Home

The Adler Planetarium will broadcast the event live early Friday morning, starting at 1:30 a.m. Watch here.

During the month of November, there was a new moon on Nov. 4, the first quarter moon was on Nov. 11, a full moon will appear Friday and the last quarter moon will be on Nov. 27.

This article tagged under:

lunar eclipse 2021Lunar Eclipselunar eclipse novemberrare lunar eclipse 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us