Luke Richardson Presents Blackhawks Pale Ale With Beers for Media

By Ryan Taylor

Luke Richardson presents Blackhawks pale ale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Back in August, the Chicago Blackhawks teased a partnership with Goose Island beer to make them the official drink of the team. 

To kickstart the partnership, head coach Luke Richardson and the Blackhawks gifted media members with free cans of the Blackhawks Goose Island Pale Ale, which will debut in October. 

The Hawks kick off preseason with a game against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. 

The team has six preseason games, including one "home game" against the Minnesota Wild at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. 

