Luke Getsy Coaching Senior Bowl ‘Tremendous Opportunity' for Bears

Getsy coaching Senior Bowl 'tremendous opportunity' for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be working with some of the best prospects set to hit the NFL draft this week as he works as the head coach of the American Squad at the Senior Bowl. Getsy has never been a head coach before, so it’s a wonderful opportunity for him personally. Getsy believes it’s an even bigger moment for the Bears, though.

“A tremendous opportunity to really get the exposure to the players is the main reason it's awesome,” Getsy said. “That's the most important reason why I'm here. That's to find a way to get our team to be a better football team. And this, it gives you a great opportunity to dive in the type of type of men they are. We want to we're trying to build this organization with guys who love football, Right? And so we get to find that out.”

Watching tape is still the most important piece of any player evaluation, but by having Getsy coach some of the guys the Bears will have on their draft boards the team will get some unique insights.

“I'm in every meeting room, so I'm going to every position,” Getsy said. “I'm getting to see how the guys interact, see how they learn. And then I get to come out here and I get to observe every position to try to take advantage of that and not just keeping it to one area. I try to get as much information on as many of these guys as possible.

“You get to see the subtle movements and you get to see how they handle change, how fast they can learn something and then go out and perform it, quickly. Because that's the world we live in, right? We can't do the same thing every week. So you’ve got to be able to adapt and that's it, which is a really good opportunity to get there.”

Ryan Poles clearly values the Senior Bowl, and he’s already been seen on site along with assistant GM Ian Cunningham and head coach Matt Eberflus. The crew will no doubt be watching the practices, but also listening to what Getsy has learned from his hands-on experience with the players.

The Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl last year: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players.

