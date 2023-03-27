Windy City Smokeout

Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker Among Windy City Smokeout Headliners

Country music fans will have an opportunity to see some of the hottest acts in the industry this summer at the annual Windy City Smokeout, but organizers say that tickets to the event are going fast.

According to the Smokeout’s website, general admission tickets for the show’s opening on Thursday, July 13 are already sold out, with fans able to join a waiting list.

Four-day passes for the festival, which runs July 13-16, are also sold out, but single-day general admission tickets are available for Friday through Sunday, according to organizers.

The event’s headliners will include Zach Bryan on Thursday, with Darius Rucker serving as the headliner for Friday. Luke Bryan is the main attraction on Saturday, and the Zac Brown Brand will wrap up the weekend by headlining on Sunday.

Tickets for Friday start at $59.95 before fees, while Saturday tickets are available for $64.95. Organizers say Saturday ticket prices will go up beginning on Thursday, and are encouraging fans to grab them before that occurs.

Sunday general admission tickets are available for $54.95.

The annual event, which brings together some of the biggest names in country music, also brings out dozens of renowned barbecue chefs, as well as local breweries and other establishments.

More information can be found on the Windy City Smokeout’s website.

