Luka Dončić Playing Solely the First Quarter Against the Bulls

The Dallas Mavericks aren't leaving anyone out. Or leaving anyone in, for that matter.

Luka Dončić is slated to play the first quarter alone against the Bulls on Friday, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Sources: Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter tonight vs. the Bulls.



Five key Mavs, including Kyrie Irving, were ruled out this morning. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 7, 2023

Before the game, the Mavericks decided to rest Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood. Now, they're adding Dončić to the mix.

The reason the Mavericks are keeping players out is in hopes of vying for a top-10 draft pick. They owe their first-round pick to the New York Knicks, unless it falls in the top 10 of the draft order.

Instead of competing for the 10th spot in the Western Conference playoffs (Mavericks are 0.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder) they are electing to tank in hopes of retrieving their first-round pick.

The Bulls are also resting players ahead of Friday night's game. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Beverley will not play. Alex Caruso is listed as questionable for the game.

But the Bulls are resting for the fact that they've already solidified the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. They have no reason to attempt to improve their regular season record when the fate of their postseason is already in place.

Friday night's game will surely be an interesting one, as the Mavericks would be happy with a loss to the Bulls.

