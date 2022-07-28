Luis Robert Starting Triple-A Assignment; Reynaldo Lopez on 15-Day IL

Robert starts Triple-A assignment; Lopez on 15-day IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

According to the team, Luis Robert will begin his assignment with Triple-A Charlotte and Reynaldo Lopez will begin a 15-day stint on the injured list with a lower back strain.

Robert landed on the injured list with "lightheadedness" and "blurry vision" he experienced in the ultimate series before the All-Star break against the Minnesota Twins. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 22.

White Sox say Luis Robert will start a rehab assignment tonight at Class AAA Charlotte. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 28, 2022

In his place, Adam Engel currently takes over in center field. Engel is batting .247/.297/.357 this season with 26 runs and 14 RBIs.

Lopez hasn't pitched since July 23, when he pitched 0.1 innings against the Guardians. He gave up two hits and one earned run on his way to recording his third blown save of the season in that game.

This season, Lopez has a 2.98 ERA from the mound and a 4-2 record. In 37 appearances this year, he has a 1.06 WHIP.

The White Sox are likely targeting bullpen help before the trade deadline given the injuries to Lopez and Joe Kelly (bicep) and their bottom rankings in ERA and WHIP as a collective pen.

