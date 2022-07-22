Luis Robert lands on injured list with lightheadedness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert is on the 10-day injured list with "lightheadedness and blurred vision" he experienced in the series against the Minnesota Twins.
Robert left during the seventh inning of an 6-2 win over the Twins with lightheadedness. La Russa said after the game he would see a specialist on Monday to figure out the issue.
Now, just before first series after the All-Star break versus the Cleveland Guardians and Robert was left out of the lineup as he hit the 10-day injured list with the same ailment.
Robert was on an absolute tear before exiting. He recorded three-straight three-hit games just before leaving the game last Friday. This season, Robert is batting .301/.334/.461 with 92 hits, 12 home runs and 54 RBIs.
The Sox take on the Guardians at home in a four game series starting Friday. They sit three games behind the Twins in the AL Central.