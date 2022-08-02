Luis Robert Activated From IL; Sox Will ‘Govern His Usage'

Robert activated from IL; Sox will 'govern his usage' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert has been activated off the injured list after suffering "lightheadedness" and "blurry vision" in the Sox' series against the Minnesota Twins. But, he will not participate in Tuesday's game versus the Kansas City Royals.

"We're gonna have to govern his usage a bit," general manager Rick Hahn said before the second game of a three-game series versus the Kansas City Royals. "As you all know, it was not a normal rehab assignment in this case. We do have to be a little careful with the amount we ask of Luis early on."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Robert immediately entered into a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte after he was placed on the 10-day injured list. He played, but did not play the last Saturday nor Sunday with cold symptoms he picked up.

Hahn informed the media that Robert's symptoms have gone away since his inability to play during his assignment. They believe he was suffering the "effects of a virus" and found a "couple of vitamin deficiencies" they were able to take care of.

Without an official diagnosis, Hahn and the staff are unsure if he will experience these symptoms again, but have more confidence that he won't.

While Robert will not be available for Tuesday's game, Hahn indicated he will be available for the lineup Wednesday for the series finale. Robert took batting practice before Tuesday's game as evidence to that.

Robert has been an integral part of the Sox' lineup this season. He's slashing .301/,334/.461 from the plate with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs. He has a 98.9 fielding percentage in center field too.

Adam Engel has replaced Robert mostly since he's been out, but A.J Pollock will take over in center on Tuesday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.