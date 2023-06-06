Ludacris Headline Wisconsin State Fair, Organizers Announce

Musician and rapper Ludacris is among the headliners announced for this summer's Wisconsin State Fair.

Organizers announced the addition early Tuesday morning, saying the three-time Grammy Award winner will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Tickets will go on sale Friday on WiStateFair.com.

Originally born in Champaign, Illinois, Ludacris will be making his return to the Midwest for a performance on fair’s Main Stage. While Ludacris has not released a full album since 2015, he has released and been featured on various songs since.

The concert marks one of his many performances this year and will follow his role as a special guest on Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour.

Sponsored by USCellular, the fair will take place Aug. 3 – 13 in West Allis, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee suburb is home to the Wisconsin State Fair Park and offers a variety of games, rides, food, shopping and other activities – including a headline performance from the “Money Maker” and “Act a Fool” singer.

Hip-hop rookie Symba is set to open the 7:30 p.m. show. His most recent album, Results Take Time contained features from Roddy Richh, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, and more.

Seating for the show must be reserved. Tickets can be purchased for $40, $45 and include entrance to the State Fair.