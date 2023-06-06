things to do

Ludacris Headline Wisconsin State Fair, Organizers Announce

Originally born in Champaign, Illinois, Ludacris will be making his return to the Midwest for a performance on fair’s Main Stage

By Fiona Hurless

134465716RM075_The_GRAMMY_N
WireImage

Musician and rapper Ludacris is among the headliners announced for this summer's Wisconsin State Fair.

Organizers announced the addition early Tuesday morning, saying the three-time Grammy Award winner will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Tickets will go on sale Friday on WiStateFair.com.

Originally born in Champaign, Illinois, Ludacris will be making his return to the Midwest for a performance on fair’s Main Stage. While Ludacris has not released a full album since 2015, he has released and been featured on various songs since.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The concert marks one of his many performances this year and will follow his role as a special guest on Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour.

Sponsored by USCellular, the fair will take place Aug. 3 – 13 in West Allis, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee suburb is home to the Wisconsin State Fair Park and offers a variety of games, rides, food, shopping and other activities – including a headline performance from the “Money Maker” and “Act a Fool” singer.

Local

Health & Wellness 4 mins ago

Chicago raises awareness about congenital birth defects, more common than you think

Calumet City 8 mins ago

3 suspects sought after police pursuit on Bishop Ford Expressway ends at suburban mall

Hip-hop rookie Symba is set to open the 7:30 p.m. show. His most recent album, Results Take Time contained features from Roddy Richh, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, and more.

Seating for the show must be reserved. Tickets can be purchased for $40, $45 and include entrance to the State Fair.

This article tagged under:

things to do
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us