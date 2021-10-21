Lucky Number 7: Illinois Lottery's Pick 4 Hits All 7s, Earns 2,800 Players Top Prize

What are the odds? Lucky number seven hit across all four numbers during Wednesday night's Illinois Lottery Pick 4 drawing, the lottery announced, meaning a top prize payout for all those who picked four 7s.

"In many cultures around the world, seven is considered a lucky number," the Illinois Lottery said in a statement, "and there will be no argument from those 2,800 lottery players who hit the big time last night."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The winners will each receive $2,500, equaling a total combined pot of -- can you believe it? -- $7 million.

"But why is seven considered a lucky number?" the Lottery mused in a statement. "It just seems to pop up everywhere - there are seven days in the week, and seven colors in a rainbow. There are seven continents, and seven wonders of the world and - you guessed it - seven deadly sins."

According to the Illinois Lottery, this marks the second time in six months that all sevens were drawn for Pick 4. The last time, on May 13, 7-7-7-7 hit in the midday Pick 4 draw for more than $7 million in total prizes.

Are you one of the 2,800 winners? The Illinois Lottery encourages you to write your name on the back of the ticket and make an appointment at a claim center to redeem your prize.

For more info on claiming your prize, head to the Illinois Lottery When You Win page.

Pick 4, an Illinois-only game, has two draws daily at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.