An Illinois iLottery player hit the jackpot Friday, winning over $1.3 million.

The prize was won playing Cash Castle, the newest FastPlay game. The game is a $30 progressive jackpot, which begins at $100,000 and grows as tickets are sold across the state until someone wins it all.

A spokesperson said the lucky winner called the prize a "beautiful shock."

Friday's winnings are the second highest to date. The highest jackpot was $1.4 million, hit in April.

According to a spokesperson, the winner said he plans to take his kids and grandkids to Disney World.