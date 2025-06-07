Illinois Lottery

Lucky Illinois lottery player wins big, takes home over $1M

A spokesperson said the lucky winner called the prize a "beautiful shock."

By Grace Erwin

lottery
Getty Images

An Illinois iLottery player hit the jackpot Friday, winning over $1.3 million.

The prize was won playing Cash Castle, the newest FastPlay game. The game is a $30 progressive jackpot, which begins at $100,000 and grows as tickets are sold across the state until someone wins it all.

Friday's winnings are the second highest to date. The highest jackpot was $1.4 million, hit in April.

According to a spokesperson, the winner said he plans to take his kids and grandkids to Disney World.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lottery
