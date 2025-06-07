An Illinois iLottery player hit the jackpot Friday, winning over $1.3 million.
The prize was won playing Cash Castle, the newest FastPlay game. The game is a $30 progressive jackpot, which begins at $100,000 and grows as tickets are sold across the state until someone wins it all.
A spokesperson said the lucky winner called the prize a "beautiful shock."
Friday's winnings are the second highest to date. The highest jackpot was $1.4 million, hit in April.
According to a spokesperson, the winner said he plans to take his kids and grandkids to Disney World.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
SIGN UP