Lucky Illinois iLottery player wins $1M playing Mega Millions

One lucky person in Illinois woke up Wednesday with a lot more zeros attached to their name.

According to the Illinois Lottery, one person who purchased an iLottery Mega Millions ticket matched all five numbers -- 6-12-23-29-57 -- to win Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

It's the fourth Illinois lottery player to win a prize of at least $1 million from a Mega Millions game this year, and the second in two months two win at least $1 million after buying an Illinois Lottery ticket online.

More than 20,000 winning tickets were sold in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, the Illinois Lottery says. In Illinois, more than 15,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold, with prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million.

And though one of the top prizes in Tuesday's drawing was snagged, the jackpot, of $218,000,000, wasn't hit. And that means the pot just keeps growing.

The next drawing for Mega Millions takes place Friday at 10 p.m. As of Wednesday afternoon the jackpot stands at $240 million.