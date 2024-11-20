Illinois Lottery

Lucky Day Lotto winner in Chicago used numbers inspired by late wife

By NBC Chicago Staff

A Lucky Day Lotto player in Chicago won the game's jackpot late last week after playing numbers that were inspired by his late wife, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased for the Saturday, Nov. 16 drawing at the Mariano's located at 5201 North Sheridan Road, in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

His numbers of 9-11-12-13-17 matched the winning numbers for Saturday's drawing, netting the lucky player a $650,000 win.

“I’m already looking at houses, and can’t wait to purchase my dream home for myself and my kids – it truly is a dream come true," the winner told the Illinois Lottery.

Additionally, for selling the winning ticket, the Edgewater Mariano's will receive a $6,500 bonus, 1% of the total winnings from the jackpot.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with two drawings every day, at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

More information on games offered by the Illinois Lottery can be found here.

