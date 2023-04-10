2 Jackpot-Winning ‘Lucky Day Lotto' Tickets Sold in Chicago, Suburbs

Easter weekend turned out to be a rather lucky one for two Chicago area Illinois Lottery players.

According to the Illinois Lottery, two Lucky Day Lotto tickets -- one worth $1 million, the other worth $150,000 -- were sold at two different convenience stores over the weekend. The first, sold Friday at Family Pantry, located at 9259 Waukegan Rd. in suburban Morton Grove, matched all five winning numbers for the evening drawing to scoop up the jackpot.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing were 7, 10, 21, 25, 27.

Saturday, another ticket for the evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing also scored a jackpot payout, winning a whopping $150,000. That ticket, sold at the Mobil Gas Station at 5500 S. Wells Street in Chicago, also matched all five numbers: 9, 14, 25, 37, 39.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The ticket holders aren't the only ones to cash out from the wins. According to lottery officials, the Family Pantry in Morton Grove will receive a $10,000 prize from the Illinois Lottery, as a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Both winning ticket holders have exactly one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes, officials say.

Illinois' Lucky Day Lotto game has twice daily drawings, at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Tickets start at $1.