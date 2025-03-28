Lucky Cubs fans enjoy batting practice at Wrigley Field ahead of home opener

On Friday, a lucky 100 diehard Cubs fans got a chance to do what most only dream of - take batting practice from Wrigley Field's home plate.

It was the fourth annual "Play for Opening Day" at Gallagher Way, an event for fans to try their chance at winning some big prizes, but also get pumped for the season.

"Opening Day is a holiday is what we like to say," Cubs Senior VP of Ticketing Cale Vennum told NBC Chicago. "We've got three opening days. We opened in Tokyo last week, we had our domestic opener last night, and then our home opener next Friday."

The Cubs will take on the San Diego Padres at home on Friday, April 4, marking their first matchup at Wrigley Field this season.

But before that game, fans like Patrick Tobin spent the morning swinging.

"I got my scratch-off, I'm very excited," Tobin said.

Fans lined up starting at 8 a.m. outside of the stadium, with a lucky 100 people winning a chance inside the stadium. Those who didn't still walked away with small prizes, such as apparel or free tickets.

Once in line inside, fans had their names announced just like their favorite players, by Jeremiah Paprocki, the Voice of Wrigley Field.

Then, it was up to bat. There was technically a chance to win big too - $1 million, IF a fan hit the Budweiser target, but that's never happened before.

"There's targets throughout the field," Vennum said.

Other prizes included a Yeti cooler and Blackstone grill.

"We were just really happy to welcome people to Gallagher Way and Wrigley Field," Vennum said.

Both the Cubs and White Sox won their domestic openers this week.