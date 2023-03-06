food news

Lucky Charms, Corn Flakes or Something Else? Here's the Most Popular Cereal in Illinois

Rice Krispies took the top spot with 81,960 Google searches in the past 12 months

By Matt Stefanski

While not the most hearty breakfast option, having a bowl of cereal is especially convenient and may be all you need to get your day going.

And there's no shortage of different cereals to choose from - whether you enjoy the sweeter options, ones with a touch of cinnamon or something with oats. While some brands are certainly more popular than others, which ones do Illinois residents prefer?

Ahead of Tuesday, which is National Cereal Day, researchers at IllinoisBet.com analyzed Google searches for America's most well-known cereal brands to find out which tops Illinois' list.

Rice Krispies placed first with 81,960 Google searches in the past 12 months. With 71,040 searches during the same period, Cherrios wasn't too far behind at number two, research revealed. Lucky Charms ranked third, accounting for 67,680 Google searches. Rounding out the top five were Cinnamon Toast Crunch with 55,920 searches and Fruity Pebbles with 45,120 searches.

The sixth through 10th place cereals are listed below:

6. Frosted Flakes - 44,280 Google searches

7. Count Chocula - 43,560 Google searches

8. Corn Flakes - 40,080 Google searches

9. Reeses Puffs - 37,560 Google searches

10. Honey Bunches of Oats - 31,920 Google searches

