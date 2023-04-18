Lucas Giolito, White Sox Bullpen Allow One Hit in Series-Tying Win

Lucas Giolito, bullpen allow one hit in series-tying win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Without pinning Tuesday's doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies as a "must-win game," the White Sox certainly treated it as one. The energy in the dugout changed for the White Sox after dropping the first of Tuesday's twinbill.

"We lost a tough ball game and that dugout was electric from pitch one which was great to see," Pedro Grifol said after the game. "Guys were together, they were pulling for each other. That dugout was a big part of us winning that ballgame tonight."

Seby Zavala mentioned after the game he spoke with Lucas Giolito, who pitched a no-hitter through six innings of the second game, about attacking the Phillies from the get-go.

That's exactly what he did.

The result? Six hitless innings fueled by seven strikeouts, one walk and one hit-by-pitch. Tuesday's start easily became the best the Sox have seen from Giolito.

And it was an important one. Lance Lynn had a rough outing soon before Giolito appeared, allowing five earned runs (three in the first inning) and 10 hits in the first game of the doubleheader.

Despite Giolito's hitless effort, however, the Sox were forced to yank him after an arduous pitch count. Giolito got in 102 pitches before Grifol called in reinforcements from the bullpen. Grifol mentioned he would give the green light during no-hit situations if the pitch count was intact.

"I'll be lenient with that stuff," Grifols said. "That stuff comes once in a lifetime. Maybe twice. We were just a little too far away. He fought a little bit. But he knew it was the right thing to do. But one thing he did say was 'The bullpen's got us.'"

Indeed, the bullpen had Giolito's back, despite their last-place ranking in ERA thus far. Kendall Graveman kept the no-hitter alive in the seventh inning. Reynaldo López hammered the nails in the coffin in the eighth and ninth innings.

It took until the eighth inning for the Phillies to capture their first hit from Brandon Marsh against Aaron Bummer. The White Sox finished the game allowing zero runs and one hit against last year's National League pennant winners.

For Giolito, the win arguably carried more individual weight for him than it did for the team. What adjustments has he made to create success against a largely successful batting order?

"I think that having good rhythm and a good mound presence is hugely crucial for my success," Giolito said. "That's something that actually Pedro reminded me about. We had a long very conversation in spring training about that topic. That really kinda put a lightbulb off for me up here. That's something that I've definitely had a focus on this season."

Grifol studied Giolito for years during his time with the Kansas City Royals. He mentioned to Giolito what he picked up as an opponent and fed him some useful advice before Tuesday's game.

In essence, Grifol mentioned he's seen two versions of Giolito. A version where you can see the confidence isn't there in his pitching. Another version, the ideal one, is where Giolito has control of the pace and his rhythm.

On Tuesday, the latter of the two versions came out.

The fire and energy were palpable on the mound. He carried a swift swagger that was seemingly infectious to the rest of the team. Defensively, the White Sox put their best foot forward in helping their pitching staff record a near no-hitter and its first shutout of the season.

It would have been the second team no-hitter in history if Giolito & Co. notched one on Tuesday. The last to do it was Blue Moon Odum and Francisco Barrios back in 1976. The White Sox have 20 no-hitters in franchise history.

They look to take their first series win of the season on Wednesday.

