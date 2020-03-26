Loyola’s Sister Jean Urges Everyone to Stay Home During ‘Strangest March Madness’

Loyola University's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, better known simply as Sister Jean, shared a message and a prayer Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, the 100-year-old nun urges people to have a team mindset while social distancing.

"What we've been asked to do by government officials, church officials, presidents, superintendents, directors and others in authority is not an easy thing to do but we must do it," she said. "We must not only do it but we must do it as a team in order to aid our global arena to find out all about this deadly virus.

Sister Jean grabbed the national spotlight as the chaplain of the Loyola Ramblers men's basketball team that reached the Final Four during the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

"I need to mention that this is the strangest March Madness that I have ever experienced. I know it's the same for you too," she said in her message.

Towards the end of her speech, Sister Jean asked everyone to pray for first responders as well as anyone affected by coronavirus.

"As the days go by, let us continue our team spirit. Let us bring happiness and joy to others and let us ask our God to continue to protect us with his great love," she said. "God bless us. Stay healthy. Be safe. Go Ramblers."