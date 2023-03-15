Loyola's Marquise Kennedy to enter the transfer portal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Loyola senior guard Marquise Kennedy announced on Wednesday that he will be entering the transfer portal. Kennedy has spent all four years of his career at Loyola, appearing in 113 games for the Ramblers.

“I love this school and I appreciate all the people who was a part of my journey and all the experiences I was able to make here,” Kennedy said in an Instagram post. “With that said, I have decided to use my last year as a grad transfer!”

This move comes after Loyola finished fifteenth in their first season in the Atlantic 10 conference with a 10-21 record. Kennedy is the latest Rambler to announce his decision to enter the portal, joining teammates Saint Thomas and Jacob Hutson.

Kennedy averaged 21.4 minutes per game in 113 career games for the Ramblers, starting in 37 of them. The guard ends his Loyola career with 8.0 points per game, as well as averaging 3.3 rebounds a game.

Kennedy joined Loyola as a freshman for the 2019-20 season, averaging 9.2 points per game, his highest total in a season. He provided depth for the Ramblers in the month of March, scoring 14 points in their victory against top-seeded Illinois to send them to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021. One of Kennedy’s many career highlights for the Ramblers came this year in an overtime loss against DePaul, where he put forward a career-high 26 points and 5 rebounds.

The Ramblers will now rely on the veteran leadership of seniors Braden Norris and Tom Welch, who are now the only Ramblers with minutes in an NCAA Tournament game.