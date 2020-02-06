Loyola Students Concerned Amid Series of Reported Sexual Assaults

A series of reported sexual assaults at Loyola’s Chicago campus have students on high alert, wondering if the school is doing enough to keep them safe.

Each of the assaults occurred within the last six months, and it appears that all involved students, according to the Campus Safety Department’s crime log.

A total of four cases of criminal sexual assault or abuse are under investigation by the university, according to the school’s newspaper.

“For a lot of my female friends it’s alarming,” student Carson White said. “I don’t want people living in that situation.

According to the crime log, the incidents allegedly happened inside of dorms at the school. Three of the four incidents involve allegations made against the same student.

The most recent incident occurred Jan. 17 at Marquette Hall on North Kenmore Avenue.

The other three reports came from the university’s Simpson Living and Learning Center.

The school says it is committed to investigating the incidents, saying that they have launched internal investigations into the assaults.

“As soon as Loyola was made aware of these allegations, we immediately launched internal investigations and have taken appropriate interim actions while the investigations continue,” the school said in a statement.

Even still, students are concerned about the slow response to the incidents.

“I’m not that surprised, simply because I don’t feel security does enough to make sure these don’t happen,” Ravina Shah, a student who recently moved out of the dorms, said.