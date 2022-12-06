Loyola Ramblers Torch the Green Bay Phoenix: 3 Observations

Loyola Ramblers Torch the Phoenix: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A team from Chicago beat a team from Green Bay, just not the two you were probably thinking of. The Loyola Ramblers rebounded from their loss on Saturday to dismantle the Green Bay Phoenix by a score of 70-46. The contest marked the first time the Ramblers faced the Phoenix since they were a member of the Horizon League. Here are three observations from the win:

A collaborative effort

With the lead being so large at times, it allowed head coach Drew Valentine to try out different pairings on offense. As a result, the Ramblers had eleven of the fourteen players that saw minutes record points, including three players in double-digits. Leading the charge for the Ramblers was Braden Norris, who seems to have returned from his early-season slump to score 18 points.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Dawson ➡️ Norris for 3⃣ pic.twitter.com/mHbocbcJIb — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) December 7, 2022

Also putting up quality points were Tom Welch with 12 points and Philip Alston with 11.

Defense clamps down

While the Ramblers were taking off, the Phoenix struggled to get anything done offensively. Loyola shut them down in the first half, holding them scoreless for the final six minutes of the half. It didn’t get better in the second half, as the Phoenix could only muster a 27.1 percent clip from the field. Their Achilles heel throughout the game was their three-point shooting, as they struggled with a 16 percent mark from beyond the arc.

Better on the boards

The Ramblers feasted in the paint tonight, taking advantage of the Phoenix’s missed shots. Loyola finished the night with 40 rebounds, their most since recording 48 in their season opener against Fairleigh-Dickinson. The Ramblers had seven different players put up 3 or more rebounds, with Welch leading the pack with 6 of his own.

The Ramblers now travel to Atlanta to take on Clemson on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.