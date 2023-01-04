Loyola Ramblers Fall to Davidson Wildcats: 3 Observations

Ramblers fall to Wildcats: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a gritty matchup, the Loyola Ramblers fell to the Davidson Wildcats on Wednesday night by a score of 80-57. The Ramblers have now lost three straight as they fall to 6-8 (0-2 A10) on the season. Here are three observations from the loss:

Turnovers, turnovers, and more turnovers…

As has been the case in many of their games this year, the Ramblers found themselves plagued by turnovers. This game proved no different, as they committed 21 turnovers overall, their fourth game this year with over 20 turnovers. The first half of tonight’s game saw them turn the ball over 12 times, yet they were gifted a slow start from Davidson to keep their deficit to 3 points at the half.

Davidson and Foster Loyer overcome sluggish starts

Loyola was well in this game going into the second half, largely in part due to the Wildcats’ slow start offensively to the game. Led by one of the Atlantic 10’s most talented guards this season in Foster Loyer, the Wildcats ended the game with a 56.9 percent clip from the field, with Loyer being good for 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Right alongside Loyer was redshirt junior Sam Mennenga, who put up 22 points to lead all scorers.

Golden impresses for a second straight game

With Tom Welch being forced to sit most of the game due to foul trouble, head coach Drew Valentine had to rely on Butler transfer Bryce Golden for a second straight game. Golden made the most out of his opportunity, matching his Loyola-high 13 points he scored in their previous game with another 13 tonight to lead all Ramblers. While he has not had the impact that fans had hoped early on in the season, he is showing great signs of improvement offensively and looks to be a piece that Valentine can rely on as they progress further into conference play.

The Ramblers look to right the ship on Saturday as they travel to George Mason to take on the Patriots, with tipoff slated for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.