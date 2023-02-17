Loyola Ramblers Defeated by Dayton Flyers: 3 Observations

Ramblers defeated by Flyers: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a lopsided affair, the Loyola Ramblers fell to the Dayton Flyers by a score of 65-49. The Ramblers struggled initially to generate offense and by the time things started to click, it was too late. Loyola now drops to 9-17 (3-11 A10) on the year as their skid continues. Here are three observations from the loss:

Ramblers struggle to get going offensively

With the last matchup between these two teams being an overtime shootout, tonight’s game did not quite live up to the hype. The Ramblers failed to generate anything on offense, only mustering a 30.5 percent field goal clip. Loyola especially struggled from beyond the arc, only making 5 treys to come away with a 20.8 percent clip. Philip Alston (16 points) and Bryce Golden 9 points) generated most of the offense for the Ramblers, combining for 25 of the team’s 49 total points.

Holmes, Camara, lead the way for Flyers

After being held to only 4 points in their previous meeting, DaRon Holmes II put together a more accurate performance, using a hot 8-10 shooting night to lead all scorers with 20 points. He was also able to collect 10 rebounds to post a double-double. Toumani Camara continued where he left off versus the Ramblers, this time accounting for 17 points. The Flyers feasted in the paint, with more than half of their total points () coming from inside.

Ramblers bested on the boards

The Ramblers lost out on the rebound battle in tonight’s contest, putting up 27 to go against Dayton’s 39. The Flyers were able to shut down a number of Loyola scoring opportunities, bringing home 32 defensive rebounds. Holmes led all scorers with his 10 rebounds, 8 of them defensive. On the flip side, Golden led the Ramblers with rebounds, ending his night with 5.

The Ramblers are back in action on Wednesday, as they host Fordham at 8 p.m., with coverage on NBC Sports Chicago+.