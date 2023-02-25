Loyola defeated by SLU: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Almost a year after their triumph at Arch Madness, the Loyola Ramblers’ return to St. Louis did not provide the same result, as they fell to the Saint Louis Billikens by a score of 81-62. The Ramblers now drop to 9-19 (3-13 A10) on the season. Here are three observations from the loss:

Collins dishes out with limited minutes

Despite being forced to sit due to foul trouble, Billiken’s star Yuri Collins still found a way to make an impact on the game. The nation’s leader in assists is the only player in the country to average over 10 assists per game, and came through for another big game tonight. Although he was held to only 5 points in 26 minutes of action, Collins put forward a selfless effort, leading the game with 11 assists.

Loyola able to score but inconsistent from deep

Scoring was not the issue for the Ramblers, as they had four players in double-digits. Philip Alston led the way with 15 points, with Ben Schwieger scoring 12 and Braden Norris and Tom Welch both coming up with 11. Overall, the Ramblers combined for a respectable 43.4 percent field goal clip, but found themselves limited from beyond the arc. Norris was the only Rambler to produce multiple makes, as the team struggled with a 6-22 mark.

Ramblers lose the rebound battle

What kept the Ramblers behind was the second chance opportunities that Saint Louis was able to earn. The Ramblers lost out on the rebound battle, with SLU leading 37-27. The Billikens had six different players with five or more rebounds, with Terrence Hargrove Jr. leading SLU with 6. On the flip side, the Ramblers’ Schwieger led all scorers with 7 rebounds.

The Ramblers return home one final time, taking on Rhode Island on Wednesday, with an 8 p.m. tipoff on CBS Sports Network.