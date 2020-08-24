Loyola Academy Suspends In-Person Instruction Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Another Chicago area school has decided to switch back to remote learning temporarily, as Loyola Academy made the decision following a review of the potential exposure of students to coronavirus in recent days.

In a release issued late Sunday, the school announced that in-person instruction will be suspended for at least two weeks, with the school aiming to resume in-classroom learning on Sept. 8.

According to the school, no cases of coronavirus have been linked to in-person instruction, but officials do believe that off-campus social exposures to the virus are worse than initially feared among members of the student body.

“The decision was not made lightly, and it is made with the health and safety of our entire school community in mind,” the school said in a statement. “The next two weeks will be an opportunity for us to demonstrate that we can increase our personal responsibility and minimize our exposure risks.”

Loyola is just the latest area school to revert back to remote learning as a result of coronavirus cases. Over the weekend, St. Rita of Cascia announced that at least four students had contracted the virus, and that in-person instruction would be temporarily halted.