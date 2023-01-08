Lovie Smith Addresses the Loss of No. 1 Pick to the Chicago Bears

Lovie Smith addresses loss of No. 1 pick to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After the dust settled on Sunday, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts.

After losing out on the first selection, Texans head coach – and former Chicago Bears head coach – Lovie Smith answered questions about the win and its consequences.

"We understand what our win total is. It's not enough. That wasn't part of the plan. That's how it goes sometimes," Smith said after the win. "But now we came down to this game, one game left to go. We wanted to leave the season with a good taste in our mouths.

"To do it that way, where you've got to scratch and claw. It was good to see the guys finish this one."

We are live with Lovie Smith + Davis Mills. https://t.co/QUFVMSzNhf — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 8, 2023

The Texans battled hard with the Colts, twice leading by 10 points throughout the contest. Near the end, a touchdown to Jordan Akins on 4th & 20 hammered the nails in the coffin for the Colts, earning them a loss to the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

By that result, the Bears overtook the Texans for the worst record in the NFL and earned the rights to the No. 1 overall pick. But, Smith has no shame and refused to preach to his team about losing Sunday's contest to secure the first draft spot.

"So you're saying, 'Hey guys, all this you've been working for all your lives. You play to win. Forget that. Lose the game on purpose.' I think that would be a hard one to get by. They wouldn't expect me to say that. I didn't," Smith said.

The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft for the first time in 76 years.

Head coach Matt Eberflus refused to react about overtaking the Texans for the pick, but it's all smiles behind closed doors.

They are one of the few teams without an objective need at the quarterback position. Some predict the Bears may trade down in the draft to acquire more capital or select one of the top defensive prospects in the draft.

As for the Texans, they achieved what the Bears couldn't over the past 10 weeks – finishing a game. And, they still have a top selection in the draft.

For that, Smith ascertains they executed their plan.

"Each week our game plan has been to win the game. Simple as that. And that's what we followed through on today," Smith said.

