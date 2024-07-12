A romantic spark may still be alive after all for two contestants eliminated from season six of Peacock's hit reality series "Love Island USA."

In an interview with NBC Chicago, contestant Cassidy Laudano confirmed for the first time a swirling romance rumor about her and castmate Connor Newsum.

Laudano, a Chicago native currently based in Miami, joined the cast of "Love Island USA" as a bombshell in the show's ongoing sixth season.

About a day after her arrival, Laudano had to make the tough decision to couple up with someone. Despite also forming a connection with Newsum, she chose to couple up with Rob Rausch.

The decision ultimately contributed to Newsum being eliminated after he was the last single contestant standing.

From the remaining couples, the public then voted in real time for who they found most compatible.

Laudano and Rausch landed toward the bottom of the compatibility list, putting them both at risk for elimination in the following episode.

Laudano was ultimately sent home after her brief three-day stint in the villa, causing many fans to say on social media she was "robbed" and "deserved better."

Days after her elimination, rumors immediately started swirling online about whether she rekindled her connection with Newsum after the two were eliminated back-to-back.

"I did choose Rob," Laudano told NBC Chicago, "but I've been in contact with Connor since I've been out of the villa."

"We didn't really get as much time as we wanted to talk inside," she added. "So we're kind of continuing that outside, and we're going to see where things go."

While she and Newsum are still taking things slowly, Laudano said her time on Love Island has given her a new outlook on love.

"I have more of an open mindset now," Laudano said. "I'm just happy that I put myself out there. It was a great experience."

Laudano also touched on a point that many longtime "Love Island" fans have made themselves.

"I think this is the first year that Love Island USA is as popular, or more popular, than the UK version, which I know most people watch," she said.

Laudano added that she believes season six is Love Island USA's "breakout season" and thinks many of the other contestants will be shocked when they find out how many people have actually been watching.