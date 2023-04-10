5 Killed, 6 Injured Including Officer in Shooting Inside Downtown Louisville Bank Building

At least five people were killed and six others, including a police officer, were injured after an individual opened fire inside of a bank building in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field, the Louisville Metro Police Department said Monday morning.

The suspected lone shooter was also dead.

According to officials, Louisville police just after 8:30 a.m. responded to a call of shots fired at Old National Bank at 333 E. Main Street. When officers arrived, they encountered an active shooter inside the building, LMDP Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said during an update.

NBC News reports that the gunman is believed to be an employee and may have had mental health issues, according to a federal law enforcement source who has been briefed on the attack.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Prior to the update, police had not referred to the incident as a shooting but as an "active aggressor."

We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

"We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main," a tweet from the Louisville Metro Police Department said at 8:27 a.m. Monday. "Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties."

Local FBI agents also responded to the scene, and confirmed the incident as a shooting, a social media post from the agency said.

"FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners," the post says.

FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners. https://t.co/4QfXtKplf0 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 10, 2023

According to officials, at least five people were killed and six others were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with various injuries. At least one of those injured was a Louisville police officer, NBC affiliate WAVE reports.

Further details about injuries were not immediately provided.

Around 9:15 a.m., Louisville police posted an update saying "there is no longer an active aggressor threat," adding that the suspected shooter has been "neutralized."

There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

Police confirmed that the shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene. It was not clear if the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot or if the shooter had been killed by police.

Shortly after the shooting, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear fighting back tears at a press conference, telling reporters at least one of the dead was a friend.

"This is awful," Beshear said. "I have a very close friend who didn't make it today, and I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

The public is being asked to remain far from the scene. Another update will be provided at 10:30 a.m. CST, officials say.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.