Louis Vuitton Store on Michigan Avenue Targeted by Thieves Wearing Masks

Chicago police were searching for five to six thieves who stole an unspecified number of items from the Louis Vuitton store on Michigan Avenue Monday evening, officials said.

At about 5 p.m., five to six men wearing masks entered the high-end fashion store located at 919 N. Michigan Ave. The thieves stole miscellaneous items before fleeing northbound on Michigan Avenue in a black SUV, police said.

Video from the scene showed the front door blocked off with police tape as officers worked on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Area Central detectives.