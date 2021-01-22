Louis Vuitton Showcases Chicago Skyline in Newest Winter Line

Chicago's iconic skyline has a feature role in Louis Vuitton's fall-winter 2021 men's collection.

How would you like to drape the Chicago skyline across your chest?

Louis Vuitton created a way. In the newest line, Virgil Abloh, artistic director for the design company's men's collection since 2018, crafted a sweater with 4D images of Chicago skyscrapers.

According to Elle, the piece is in reference to the 1931 annual ball of the Society of Beaux-Art Achitects in New York where architects appeared at the event dressed as the buildings they designed.

The model wore the city scape walking the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2021-2022 show on Jan. 20 amid Paris Fashion week. Abloh entitled the line "EBONICS."

Other pieces in the show depicted a travel theme, featuring cities around the world, an airplane handbag and Louis Vuitton luggage. Several models donned silver airplanes as buttons lined along jackets.

Louis Vuitton's newest line is not available in stores or online yet, but should be ready to purchase for the fall 2021 season.

Watch Louis Vuitton's fashion show short film, "Peculiar Contrast, Perfect Light," below.