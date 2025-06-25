Chicago Restaurants

Lou Malnati's to launch new signature pizza, this time with pesto

In an Instagram post, Lou Malnati’s announced a new signature pizza coming Thursday.

By Hannah Webster

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – File photo of Lou Malnati’s. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

One of Chicago's iconic deep-dish chains is teasing a new kind of pizza for its menu.

In an Instagram post, Lou Malnati's announced a new signature pizza coming Thursday. But the chain, a Chicago staple since 1971, left its foodie followers with few details. The post featured a largely blank receipt with Thursday’s date, "new pizza" and the word "pesto."

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“Something fresh is landing in our Signature Pizzas this Thursday… 🌿,” the caption said.

The chain's signature pizzas list currently includes a partnership pie with Mike's Hot Honey as well as menu mainstays such as the Chicago Classic, which features sausage, mozzarella and tomato sauce, and The Lou, a veggie-heavy pie with three cheeses.

While the classic pizza joint is best known for its Chicago-style deep dish, several of Lou Malnati’s signature pizzas are also offered as thin-crust pies.

Lou Malnati's has taken to the comment section to promote the new menu item, while keeping details tightly under wraps.

Local

Indiana 52 mins ago

These 15 Indiana colleges will freeze tuition for 2 years, but there's a catch

Lawsuits 1 hour ago

When AT&T customers will be eligible to file a claim in class-action settlement

"We're showing up to our next pizza party dressed to im-pesto," the Lou Malnati’s account replied to one Instagram commenter.

"If you think this is exciting, just wait until the reveal to see what you'll soon be biting," it said to another.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In one comment, the chain clarified that the pesto will not contain nuts, although customers with allergies should be aware that some ingredients or menu items are made in facilities with peanuts and tree nuts present.

According to a Facebook reply, the pizza will also be available on gluten-free crust.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Restaurants
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us