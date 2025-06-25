One of Chicago's iconic deep-dish chains is teasing a new kind of pizza for its menu.

In an Instagram post, Lou Malnati's announced a new signature pizza coming Thursday. But the chain, a Chicago staple since 1971, left its foodie followers with few details. The post featured a largely blank receipt with Thursday’s date, "new pizza" and the word "pesto."

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Something fresh is landing in our Signature Pizzas this Thursday… 🌿,” the caption said.

The chain's signature pizzas list currently includes a partnership pie with Mike's Hot Honey as well as menu mainstays such as the Chicago Classic, which features sausage, mozzarella and tomato sauce, and The Lou, a veggie-heavy pie with three cheeses.

While the classic pizza joint is best known for its Chicago-style deep dish, several of Lou Malnati’s signature pizzas are also offered as thin-crust pies.

Lou Malnati's has taken to the comment section to promote the new menu item, while keeping details tightly under wraps.

"We're showing up to our next pizza party dressed to im-pesto," the Lou Malnati’s account replied to one Instagram commenter.

"If you think this is exciting, just wait until the reveal to see what you'll soon be biting," it said to another.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In one comment, the chain clarified that the pesto will not contain nuts, although customers with allergies should be aware that some ingredients or menu items are made in facilities with peanuts and tree nuts present.

According to a Facebook reply, the pizza will also be available on gluten-free crust.