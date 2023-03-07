Lou Malnati's Introduces New Pizza Available For Limited Time

A new announcement from Lou Malnati's is sure to make mouths water.

The Chicago-based pizzeria is kicking off the spring season with a new, unique pizza recipe. Available for a limited-time only and while supplies last, the "BBQ Chicken Pizza" will be offered in both Lou’s traditional deep dish and thin crust versions at all locations.

The deep-dish option will also be available nationwide to bake at home via Tastes of Chicago.

"Lou Malnati’s BBQ Chicken Pizza combines Lou’s award-winning flaky, buttery crust and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, and features smoky, tender chicken, red onion and a blend of the company’s famous tomato and home-made sweet “Bar-B-Lou” sauces. Topped with a sprinkling of cheddar cheese, this pizza delivers a true flavor festival that is the perfect way to celebrate spring," the company said in a statement.

The "BBQ Chicken Pizza" is available starting today in deep dish and thin crust for dine-in, carryout and delivery at all locations, as well as for drop-off catering where available.

Additionally, pizza lovers and Lou’s fans can order the deep dish online to bake at home. This limited time offer is available in packs of four pizzas, or in combination packs with other varieties from Lou's.

To learn more, check out the Lou Malnati's website.