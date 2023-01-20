Lou Malnati's Giving Out Free Pizza For Answering Survey on Favorite Thin-Crust Slice

Are you an "innie" or an "outie"? We're talking about square-cut pizza slices, not belly buttons.

Lou Malnati's wants to know what your favorite slice of a thin-crust Chicago pie is, with the first 1,000 respondents to answer winning two Lou Malnati's thin-crust pizzas and a bonus Lou's legendary deep dish pizza.

The restaurant wants to know if you like the cheesy inner slices ("innie"), or the crunchy outside pieces ("outie").

This new contest comes as Lou Malnati's launches its popular thin crust pizza nationwide. It was previously only available in restaurants for the past 30 years.

"Chicagoans have been passionate about deep dish and thin crust pizza for years and have debated whether their favorite piece of the square-cut Thin Crust pizza is on the inside or outside. We thought it's time we invite the rest of America to choose their side as well," said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's, in a statement.

You can learn more about the contest and vote online here.