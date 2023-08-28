Lottery ticket worth $800K sold at suburban Chicago grocery store

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $800,000 was sold at a suburban grocery store in recent days.

According to officials with the Illinois Lottery, the winning ticket matched all five numbers in the midday Saturday drawing to take home the jackpot of $800,000.

The winning numbers were 15-20-22-28-35, according to officials.

According to a press release, the winning ticket was sold at the Piggly Wiggly supermarket at 460 Orchard Street in suburban Antioch.

Officials say that the store has helped customers strike it rich before, as an $8.9 million-winning Lotto ticket was sold at the location in April 2021.

Lucky Day Lotto has twice-daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., according to officials. Tickets can be purchased wherever lottery tickets are sold, or on the Illinois Lottery’s website.