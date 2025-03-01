Lottery player wins $1M on Mega Millions ticket sold at Chicago grocery store

Luck recently arrived for one Illinois Lottery player.

A lottery player won $1 million in the Feb. 25 Mega Millions drawing after purchasing a winning ticket at Tony's Fresh Market near Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. The ticket matched five of the six numbers - excluding the Megaball - to claim the prize.

Tony Fresh Market will receive 1% of the prize, $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize, according to the Illinois Lottery. Winners are encouraged by the Illinois Lottery to write their name on the back of their winning ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim the prize.