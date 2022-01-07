Lost Lake, Popular Tropical Chicago Bar, to Close for Good After Next Weekend

Chicago's iconic tropical bar, Lost Lake, announced it will permanently close after next weekend, noting the "super-spreader surge" of COVID metrics across the city led to this decision.

In a Facebook post Friday, Lost Lake said next weekend will be the bar's last days of in-person service after years of bringing Chicagoans tropical cocktails at the corner of Diversey Avenue and Kedzie Boulevard.

"Maybe someday we’ll be back in one form or another, but it looks like this is it for now," Lost Lake said in a Facebook post.

This weekend, the bar will be open for to-go drinks with the webstore also available for purchases. From Thursday through Saturday next weekend, Lost Lake will provide in-person service from 5 p.m. to midnight.

"Thank you so much for all the support, from our very first day until this one. You’ve made a lot of dreams come true over here," the Facebook post read.