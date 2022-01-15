Lost Lake, Popular Tropical Chicago Bar, Open for Final Weekend

Chicagoans only have a few days left to experience the tropical atmosphere of the iconic bar Lost Lake.

The popular Logan Square establishment plans to permanently close its door after the weekend.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, Lost Lake, 3154 W. Diversey Ave., announced its closure, saying the "super-spreader surge" of COVID metrics across Chicago led to this decision.

"Maybe someday we’ll be back in one form or another, but it looks like this is it for now," the social media post read.

While reservations have already sold out, the bar says it will be welcoming a few walk-ins throughout the weekend.

"It’ll be like old times: one in/one out, completed parties only," Lost Lake said in a Facebook post. "Visits will be limited to one hour."

According to the post, a few hundred bottled cocktails, glassware, private bottlings as well as clothing items were still available as of Friday.

In addition to welcoming walk-ins, the bar's to-go window will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. - first come, first served.