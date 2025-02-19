It's a search that started 15 years ago for Sue Kalfus.

Kalfus has been trying to track down the owners of a lost camera and memory card filled with precious photos.

In May 2010, the family was celebrating their daughter's first birthday at a Cubs game at Wrigley Field. Kalfus was also there that day.

"The couple with their small child sat in front of us, and I took some pictures of them with their camera," Kalfus said. "They were so excited. They said, 'This is our daughter's first Cubs game.' Their daughter's name was Sloan."

Kalfus said when she and her husband got up to leave when the game was over, she noticed the camera on the ground in between the seats, and the family was gone.

She grabbed the camera and set out to find the family.

She called lost and found with no luck. She posted on Craigslist and Facebook and even called the manufacturer of the camera. But again, no luck. A few months quickly turned into years of trying to find the family.

Kalfus keeps the memory card in a safe place in her bedroom.

"I do think about it. It has been going on for 15 years, and I don't know why it means so much to me. I have no idea where they are from. I'm just hoping someone sees this and recognizes them and they come forward. I would love to give it back to them personally. I'm a mom. I have three kids. Those memories are precious."

All 38 of the pictures have been downloaded and saved on her computer.

If you recognize the people in the pictures or know anyone knows them, contact us at tips@nbcchicago.com and we'll put them in touch with Kalfus.