Lori Lightfoot presents initial findings in investigation into Dolton's finances

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented her initial findings in an investigation into Dolton's finances amid an ongoing financial crisis embroiling the village.

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, found that the village has had no annual report or audit since 2021, with the general fund for daily operations approximately $3.65 million in debt.

The investigation also found that as of June 18, 589 checks worth over $6 million had been approved, but not sent to vendors.

Multiple purchases made by the village are under investigation, including $40,000 worth in purchases from Amazon. The Dolton Village Board recently approved a change to the village's credit card policy.

Lightfoot said that Henyard, the subject of numerous lawsuits and investigations, did not cooperate with her investigation.

"I knew we were broke, and the way she broke it down, this is real," resident Valerie Stubbs told NBC Chicago.

Lightfoot added that her investigation into Dolton officials is not complete.

The findings come as Dolton's acting Police Chief who was placed on leave earlier this week was terminated, with a plan in place for a hiring freeze, according to village trustees.

The Village Board also said locks at Village Hall have been changed for a third time, leaving multiple elected officials without access.