Dolton

Lori Lightfoot presents initial findings in investigation into Dolton's finances

By Regina Waldroup

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented her initial findings in an investigation into Dolton's finances amid an ongoing financial crisis embroiling the village.

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, found that the village has had no annual report or audit since 2021, with the general fund for daily operations approximately $3.65 million in debt.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The investigation also found that as of June 18, 589 checks worth over $6 million had been approved, but not sent to vendors.

Multiple purchases made by the village are under investigation, including $40,000 worth in purchases from Amazon. The Dolton Village Board recently approved a change to the village's credit card policy.

Dolton Aug 6

Dolton experiences another chaotic board meeting, investigation findings to be announced this week

Dolton Jun 3

Dolton trustees vote to override Mayor Tiffany Henyard's veto of Lightfoot probe

Lightfoot said that Henyard, the subject of numerous lawsuits and investigations, did not cooperate with her investigation.

"I knew we were broke, and the way she broke it down, this is real," resident Valerie Stubbs told NBC Chicago.

Lightfoot added that her investigation into Dolton officials is not complete.

The findings come as Dolton's acting Police Chief who was placed on leave earlier this week was terminated, with a plan in place for a hiring freeze, according to village trustees.

The Village Board also said locks at Village Hall have been changed for a third time, leaving multiple elected officials without access.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Dolton
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us