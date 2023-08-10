Loretto Hospital, workers announce tentative agreement to end 11-day strike

An agreement was reached between hundreds of striking service workers and administrators at Loretto Hospital on Thursday, which marked day 11 of a work stoppage during which employees called for higher wages and better staffing ratios.

In a news release, Service Employees International Union, which represents of workers who walked off the job, said the tentative agreement provides increases to minimum wage rates for all titles, across the board wage increases for all workers, wage increases recognizing years of service and a Juneteenth paid holiday.

Carla Haskins, a patient care tech and bargaining committee member, called the deal a win for not only employees - but all of Austin.

"This fight has always been about securing quality healthcare for Loretto patients and Austin community members – a community we workers belong to ourselves," she said in the statement, in part. "This contract is a major first step that will help Loretto retain and hire more workers to address the staffing crisis.”

Hospital leadership released a separate statement, saying they were please to have reached a new labor agreement.

"We appreciate the dedication of union and hospital leaders to secure a contract that addressed the concerns of our team members," their statement read, in part. "It is critical that Loretto Hospital remains open and accessible to the Austin community.

Leadership added in the statement that they will continue to partner with SEIU, clergy as well as corporate and community stakeholders to secure funding and resources for the hospital's long-term growth.

More than 200 frontline technical, service and care workers walked off the job on July 31, calling for increased wages and safer staffing levels.