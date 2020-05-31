Looting, Fires, Broken Windows Reported as Chicago Curfew Begins

Several businesses were looted and damaged late Saturday night as a curfew took effect in the city of Chicago following an evening of tense, violent protests.

At a news conference in the evening hours, an angered Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a curfew would begin at 9 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m. "until further notice."

Lightfoot condemned protesters who she said came "prepared for a fight," but acknowledged that the majority of demonstrators who showed up in the city remained peaceful.

Multiple looters were taken into police custody after storming the Macy's on State Street, which had several windows broken out. Scenes were similar several blocks north along the Magnificent Mile where graffiti covered many storefronts and several windows were smashed.

A store in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue was engulfed in flames Saturday night. The blaze came after protests in Chicago over the death of George Floyd ended in vandalism and high-end stores being robbed.

A fire was reported at a building in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue just hours after a Chicago police car went up in flames during the tense demonstrations.

Video shows a Chicago police car on fire and sprayed with graffiti as thousands took to the streets of the city’s downtown to protest the death of George Floyd.

The Chicago protests are one of dozens around the country on what is being called a national day of protest over George Floyd’s death. In Minneapolis, protests have raged for several days, with fires, looting and violence leading to Gov. Tim Walz to mobilize the state’s entire National Guard for the first time since World War II.