As the season of giving approaches, corporations are looking to expand their staff of seasonal workers and deliver gifts to people’s homes.

If you’re looking for some extra cash this holiday season, consider applying for a new job or attending the various hiring events companies have to offer.

Here’s a look at some of the opportunities around the Chicago area this season:

UPS

The United Parcel Service announced in a press release that it plans to hire nearly 2,300 new employees in the Chicago area at recruiting events this weekend. UPS Brown Friday is a two-day hiring blitz from Nov. 3-4 with in-person and virtual hiring events set to take place across the entire country.

Prospective employees can fill out applications online in 20 minutes or less. Those hoping to go in-person can go to the following locations on Nov. 4, open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

3740 S Morgan Street Chicago, IL 60609 (spokesperson on-site)

1400 S Jefferson Street Chicago, IL 60607

6700 W 73rd Street Bedford Park, IL 60638

2050 N Hicks Road, Palatine, IL 60074

2525 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062

16328 John Lane Crossing, Lockport, IL 60441

“UPS Brown Friday events are an opportunity for tens of thousands of Americans to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations, in a press release.

Target

With locations across the Chicago area, over 600 open positions are available with one of the nation's largest retail chains. Those searching for jobs can set the filter to "seasonal" to exclusively look at holiday job offerings.

Applicants of all experience levels are welcome to apply. Target’s website boasts that it offers competitive pay, in-store discounts, flexible scheduling, free mental health support and virtual doctor visits offered to its employees.

FedEx

The low-cost shipping service is offering a variety of part-time seasonal package handler positions in Illinois.

View a list of FedEx Ground job postings here and a list of Illinois FedEx Express job openings here.

Amazon

Amazon is looking for seasonal warehouse workers, with many positions available that do not require a job interview.

Early morning, day, night and weekend shifts are all available on a full-time, reduced-time and part-time basis.

On its website, Amazon says its seasonal jobs offer work-life balance, anytime pay day, competitive pay and convenient locations to its employees.

The seasonal hiring portal and availability of positions near you can be found here.

Crate & Barrel

The furniture and home decor store is hiring for a variety of seasonal positions in the Chicago area.

From seasonal cashiers to seasonal replenishment associates, available positions with the retail chain in your area can be found here.