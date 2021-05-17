Looking for Flowers? Tulip Giveaway Sunday at Garfield Park Conservatory

Each spring, beautiful, vibrant tulips line the planters placed in medians throughout downtown Chicago.

Once the display is over, anyone and everyone can pick up these same flowers to spruce up their own yards.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This year, anyone interested will be able to obtain tulips at a noon giveaway Sunday at the city's Garfield Park Conservatory.

According to the conservatory, once the display is over downtown, it gets "loads and loads of tulips" to distribute. Volunteers will bag the tulips ahead of time, so visitors can easily pick them up on giveaway day.

To ensure visitors can get a plentiful amount of flowers, they're encouraged to be in line at noon on the giveaway day. The line will begin at the Garfield Marketplace Gate, which is north of the main entrance on Central Park Avenue, according to the conservatory's website.

To skip the line, people are encouraged to become a member of the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance.

Typically, the conservatory says it runs out of tulips within a half hour and sometimes even earlier.

Both social distancing and masks will be required at the event.