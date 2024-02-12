Looking for a unique bowling experience? Here's where to find one in Chicago

If Chicago residents find themselves seeking out something fun to do, there are several locations putting their spin on the sport of bowling.

Whether you're in for a casual game or are looking to get the competitive juices flowing, here are five places you can visit in the city.

10pin Bowling Lounge

10pin Bowling Lounge, located at 330 N. State St., offers daily lane reservation, leagues and private parties. Lanes can be reserved for $25 per hour plus additional fees for shoe rental.

The location is open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Habetler Bowl

Habetler Bowl, located at 5250 N. Northwest Hwy, offers family-fun daily services, youth activities, leagues and tournaments. To make a reservation and find hours for the location, call 773-774-0500.

King’s Dining & Entertainment Lincoln Park

King's Dining & Entertainment Lincoln Park, located at 1500 N. Clybourn Ave., offers daily lane reservations, leagues and private events. To make a reservation, you can go to their website.

The location is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Lucky Strike

Lucky Strike, located in both the Loop and in Wrigleyville, accepts lane reservations, including for parties and events. To make a reservation, you can go to their website.

Both locations are open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

Timber Lanes

Timber Lanes, located at 1851 W. Irving Park Rd., offers lane reservation, private lessons and the experience of a “classic old school bowling alley in Chicago.” To make a reservation, call 773-549-9770.

The bowling alley is cash only and only open for bowlers age 21 and older after 7 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, the lane reservation is $3 per game with a $4 shoe rental.

From 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, the lane reservation is $20 per hour with a $4 shoe rental.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, lane reservation is $3 per game with a $4 shoe rental.

From 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, lane reservation is $30 per hour with a $4 shoe rental.

Sundays are $25 per hour for lane reservation, with a $4 shoe rental fee.

