Looking for a COVID Vaccine Appointment in Illinois? Here's a List of Places to Check

With both Illinois and Chicago opening vaccinations to millions of residents under varying guidelines, many are wondering where they can get vaccinated and how they schedule an appointment.

Illinois has been under what it calls Phase 1B plus, which opened up doses to those with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities in February. That was in addition to the Phase 1B guidelines, which included people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more. Health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents who were listed in Phase 1A of the state's rollout also remain eligible.

For a complete list of who is eligible and when

But the state has since expanded its eligibility guidelines to include other essential workers in a phased rollout beginning March 22, bringing on higher education teachers, members of the media and more. A second round of essential occupations will become eligible on March 29 before the state opens vaccines to all residents age 16 and older on April 12.

Meanwhile, Chicago, which remains under Phase 1B guidelines, will be expanding to its own Phase 1C on March 29, opening up vaccinations to those with underlying health conditions and other essential workers.

Chicago and several surrounding suburbs, had opted not to increase eligibility to Phase 1B Plus along with the state in February, citing a lack of doses. Cook County, for example, did not expand its vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B Plus until March 22, after weeks of remaining in Phase 1B.

For a complete look at everything we know about Phase 1B, Phase 1B Plus of vaccinations. For Phase 1C.

There are several ways eligible residents will be able to get vaccinated, but state officials have urged patience as doses continue to trail demand.

Here's a breakdown of where you can get vaccinated and how to get an appointment, when available:

National Guard and State-Run Sites

To make an appointment through a state-run vaccination site, click here . For a map of vaccination locations in Illinois or to find a site near you, click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites will need: You may be required to provide proof of employment as health care personnel using an employee ID, a recent letter from your employer, or a recent pay stub. If you are not eligible in this phase, your vaccination appointment will be rejected.

. For a map of vaccination locations in Illinois or to find a site near you, click . Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites will need: For a list of sites where you can get vaccinated regardless of your ZIP code click here.

As of March 20, the state-run mass vaccination sites operating in Illinois included:

Opens Location Address Appointment Doses capability (when vaccines are available) Now Open Tinley Park Convention Center 18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 2,160 Now Open Triton College 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540 Now Open South Suburban College 15800 State St., South Holland IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540 Now Open Orr Building Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL http://www.SCDPH.org 1620 (217) 210-8801 Now Open Belle-Clair Fairgrounds 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department 1080 Now Open Banterra Center Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/. 540 Now Open Carbondale Civic Center 200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/. 540 Now Open Winnebago County 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL https://www.wchd.org/ 1350 Now Open Gateway Convention Center 1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php 1350 Now Open Former K-Mart 1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 1,890 Now Open Oakley Lindsey Center 300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL https://www.adamscountytogether.com/ 2,100 Mar 19 Former Sam’s Club 501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, IL https://www.kanevax.org/ 750 Mar 19 DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1 2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine 1,000 Now Open United Center 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL Chicago/ Cook County Only Now Open Danville Community College 2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL https://vchd.org/ County residents only Now Open Vermilion Regional Airport 22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL https://vchd.org/ County residents only Now Open Grossinger Motors Arena 101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine County residents only Now Open Camden Centre 2701 1st Street East, Milan IL https://richd.org/ County residents Only Now Open Shabbona Middle School 725 School St, Morris, IL https://www.grundyco.org/health/ County residents Only Now Open NIU Convocation Center 1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/ County residents only Now Open Lake County Fairgrounds 1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL https://www.lakecountyil.gov/4521/COVID-19-Vaccine County residents only

United Center Mass Vaccination Site

Vaccinations began March 9 at a new mass vaccination clinic at the United Center in Chicago, with up to 6,000 doses per day expected once the site is up and running.

Appointments originally opened on March 4, but only for Illinois residents age 65 and older. They then opened up for Chicago residents only in the days following and as of March 22, only residents of these nine city ZIP codes could access appointments: 60608, 60609, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60623, 60624, 60628, 60629, 60632, 60636, 60639, 60644, 60649, 60651, 60652, 60653.

When available, some appointments may open for Chicago residents with qualifying underlying health conditions who live outside of these ZIP codes. Those appointments will appear in Zocdoc as they become available.

There are currently two options for making appointments: online and through a call center.

To register online, visit Zocdoc.com/vaccine. The web site is projected to handle much higher volume of appointment requests. Zocdoc will show real-time appointment availability and eligible residents will then be able to select a date/time and book an appointment online. Date of birth will be required when booking an appointment to confirm vaccine eligibility.

To register by phone, call (312) 746-4835. To help bridge the digital divide, a multi-lingual call center will be available to help seniors make an appointment. This call center will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Given the anticipated high demand for appointments, residents who can use the website should book their appointments online. While the call center has 200 staffers, those who need to use the call center will very likely experience lengthy wait times.

The site will operate seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program.

Grocery Stores, Drug Stores and Pharmacies

Vaccinations are now available at several Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies in Illinois.

For more information on how those eligible can get an appointment through Walgreens click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: An appointment confirmation email A COVID-19 Vaccination Authorization Form with your registration code (if applicable) State ID, valid driver’s license or other government-issued ID Work ID or other document to show proof of employment (for healthcare workers, frontline and essential workers only) Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card Download, print and complete the vaccination consent form. If you don’t bring the completed form, you will need to complete it at the pharmacy before your vaccination.

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: For more information on how those eligible can get an appointment through Jewel-Osco click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: Proof of employment (badge, paystub, uniform, etc. if applicable) Medical license (if applicable) Drivers license Medical and prescription insurance cards Last 4 digits of SSN

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: For more information on how those eligible can get an appointment through Hy-Vee click here. Monday-Friday: 7am – 7pm and Saturday-Sunday: 9am – 5pm (most locations)

For more information on how those eligible can sign-up for appointments through Kroger or Mariano's, click here. The company says "limited quantities are available at select locations." For more information click here.

For more information on how those eligible can sign-up for appointments through Meijer, click here. Vaccinations will be offered either through a local Meijer Pharmacy or possibly through an offsite Meijer clinic Those looking to get a vaccine through Meijer can pre-register online through the link above. Other ways to register include: Text "COVID" to 75049 to receive updates directly to your phone. When appointments become available you will receive a text with the option to accept, defer or be removed from the list. Call your local Meijer Pharmacy

For more information on how those eligible can sign-up for appointments through Walmart, click here.

For more information on how those eligible can get an appointment through CVS click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card or State ID, valid driver’s license, other government-issued ID or valid Social Security number Eligibility requirements include: Must live or work in Illinois People age 65+ Qualifying essential workers who are public facing and cannot distance People with specific health-complicating conditions or status Residents and staff of long-term and congregate care NOTE: Chicago is limited to people age 65+, health care workers, or grocery/food/agriculture workers who live or work in the city.

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need:

Hospitals and Health Systems

Vaccine plans are also in place at several area hospitals and health systems. Illinois residents are encouraged to reach out to their health care provider directly for a potential appointment.

Northwestern Medicine

Patients will be contacted when they are eligible by:

Email if they have a MyNM account. If they do not have an account, one may be established here.

Phone, text message or email in the same way they receive appointment reminders.

When you are contacted, you will receive further instructions regarding scheduling online.

Oak Street Health

Due to high demand, Oak Street Health is focusing on vaccinating patients and community members who live near our centers and who are 65+ in age.

Fill out form online, employee will contact you to schedule appointment: www.oakstreethealth.com/covid-19-vaccine

UChicago Medicine:

Vaccinating current patients 65+ and will be using a lottery to notify people about when they’re eligible. This is in addition to vaccination of healthcare workers (those associated with the hospital system and those who are unaffiliated with the organization.)

There’s no sign-up (with the exception of a sign-up for unaffiliated healthcare workers). Since this is for current patients, the hospital is contacting people as their names come up in the lottery.

Lottery began with patients 75+ who live in 15 South Side zip codes. Then, it expanded to those who are 65+ in those zip codes. Then, the zip code limitation was lifted.

UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial has not yet begun patient vaccination. Additional information will be provided as that vaccination effort begins.

UI Health

Rush University Medical Center

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): As of March 22, Rush University Medical Center was delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to people people 65 and older, frontline essential workers and individuals with certain underlying health conditions that put people at greater risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Eligible patients at Rush University Medical Center can schedule an appointment or click here to learn more.

As of March 22, Rush University Medical Center was delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to people people 65 and older, frontline essential workers and individuals with certain underlying health conditions that put people at greater risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Rush Copley Medical Center (Aurora): As the supply of the vaccine is available, Rush Copley Medical Group is using MyChart to contact existing patients who are 65 and older and existing patients with underlying conditions that make them eligible for vaccination under the state’s criteria for expanded Phase 1B. Learn more here.

As the supply of the vaccine is available, Rush Copley Medical Group is using MyChart to contact existing patients who are 65 and older and existing patients with underlying conditions that make them eligible for vaccination under the state’s criteria for expanded Phase 1B. Learn more here. Rush Oak Park Hospital: Rush Oak Park Hospital is currently delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, frontline essential workers and individuals with certain underlying health conditions. Learn more here.

Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care is vaccinating "patients age 55 and older."

Appointments are required to get vaccinated. Learn more or schedule your appointment here.

AMITA Health

"In accordance with public health guidelines, we are reaching out initially to eligible AMITA Health patients to schedule vaccine appointments when they are available," the health system's website reads. "COVID-19 vaccine supply is very limited at this time."

More information here.

Innovative Express Care

Innovative Express Care, which has locations in Chicago and Downers Grove, is currently administering doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

As of March 22, the clinics were vaccinating individuals in group 1A and group 1B.

"Appointments fill very quickly and may not be available at this time. As we get more doses, we will expand appointment availability."

Check for appointment availability here.

In addition to the above hospital and health systems, the state announced a number of medical centers and hospitals offering vaccines as of Feb. 10. They include:

• Carle Foundation Hospital – Champaign

• Elmhurst Hospital – Downers Grove

• Gibson Area Hospital – Gibson City

• HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – O’Fallon

• Iroquois Memorial Hospital – Watseka

• Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital and Center for Health Services – (3 locations Polo, Oregon, Dixon)

• Massac Memorial Hospital – Metropolis

• McDonough District Hospital Health Services – Macomb

• Riverside Medical Center – Kankakee (2 locations)

• Swedish Hospital – Chicago

• University of Illinois Health – Chicago

On March 11, nine "critical access" hospitals were added to the program:

Taylorville Memorial Hospital, Christian County

Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services, Ford County

Hamilton Memorial Hospital District, Hamilton County

Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Logan County

Genesis Medical Center Aledo, Mercer County

Hillsboro Area Hospital, Montgomery County

Hopedale Medical Complex, Tazewell County

Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, Vermilion County

Fairfield Memorial Hospital, Wayne County

Several Illinois hospitals will also receive additional COVID vaccine doses from the state as part of a new pilot program aimed at increasing equitable distribution, officials announced on March 3. The hospitals in the program include:

Cook & Collar Counties:

• Family Christian Health Center, Cook County

• Chicago Behavioral Hospital, Cook County

• AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, DuPage County

• Lake County Health Department and FQHC, Lake County

Central Illinois:

• Crossing Healthcare, Macon County

Metro East:

• Touchette Regional Hospital, St. Clair County

Southern Illinois:

• Rural Health, Inc., Union County

• SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Marion County

Quad Cities:

• Community Health Care, Inc., Rock Island County

County Health Departments

Vaccinations are also being provided by most local health departments, according to the governor's office. The list now on the state's website includes:

• DeKalb County Health Department – 2550 N. Annie Glidden Rd., DeKalb

• DuPage County Health Department – 111 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton

• Ogle County Health Department – 907 W. Pines Rd, Oregon; and 510 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle

• Putnam County Health Department – 220 E. High St., Hennepin

• Rock Island County Health Department – 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island

• Sangamon County Department of Public Health – 2833 S. Grand Ave. East, Springfield

• Stickney Public Health District – 5635 State Rd., Burbank

• Vermilion County Health Department – 200 S. College St., Danville

• Warren County Health Department – 240 S. Main St., Monmouth

• Wayne County Health Department – 405 N. Basin Rd., Fairfield

• Whiteside County Health Department – 1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls

On Feb. 1, several other Illinois health departments were added to the list:

Boone County Health Department

Calhoun County Health Department

Cumberland County Health Department

Grundy County Health Department

Jasper County Health Department

Lawrence County Health Department

Logan County Health Department

McDonough District Hospital Health Services

Southern 7 Health Department Alexander County Hardin County Johnson County Massac County Pope County Pulaski County Union County



By Feb. 10, the state added the following locations:

• Clark County Health Department - Martinsville

• Crawford County Health Department – Robinson

• Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department – West Frankfort

• Jo Daviess County Health Department – (2 locations Elizabeth and Galena)

• Lee County Health Department – Dixon

• Madison County Health Department – Wood River

• Schuyler County Health Department – Rushville

Vaccine Rollout Plans and Information by County

For information on where to get vaccinated in each county, here's a list of Chicago-area county information sites:

Cook County: A website launches at noon Monday for residents to receive information and make appointments as they become available. Click here for more. A call center is also going live at noon, at (833) 308-1988.

A website launches at noon Monday for residents to receive information and make appointments as they become available. Click for more. A call center is also going live at noon, at (833) 308-1988. DeKalb County: For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for notifications, click here.

For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for notifications, click here. DuPage County: For the latest information and update, sign up for alerts on when you can get an appointment here. NOTE: As of Feb. 10, the DuPage County Health Department's community vaccine clinic has moved to the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Rd. Those looking to register for the vaccine at the fairgrounds can click here. Vaccinations will be available by appointment only to those who have signed up on the DCHD registration form.

For the latest information and update, sign up for alerts on when you can get an appointment here. Grundy County: For those in Phases 1A and 1B, a survey is required to declare your interest in getting vaccinated. Click here for the Phase 1b survey and here for the Phase 1a survey.

For those in Phases 1A and 1B, a survey is required to declare your interest in getting vaccinated. Click here for the Phase 1b survey and here for the Phase 1a survey. Kankakee County: To register for the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes publicly available, please fill out the Kankakee County Health Department survey here. After completing the survey, the health department says it will contact you when it is your turn to get vaccinated and schedule your vaccine appointment. "As we move into each new phase KCHD staff will contact all of those eligible in that phase to provide directions on how to get scheduled for the vaccine."

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes publicly available, please fill out the Kankakee County Health Department survey here. After completing the survey, the health department says it will contact you when it is your turn to get vaccinated and schedule your vaccine appointment. "As we move into each new phase KCHD staff will contact all of those eligible in that phase to provide directions on how to get scheduled for the vaccine." Kane County: For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for the latest updates from the county, click here.

For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for the latest updates from the county, click here. Kendall County: For the latest information and updates, click here. In additional, those who want to take a survey for more information can click the following links: Click Here for: Covid-19 Vaccine Recipient Administration Record Click Here for: 1A COVID-19 Vaccine Survey Click Here for: 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Survey

For the latest information and updates, click here. In additional, those who want to take a survey for more information can click the following links: Lake County: This county has launched what it calls the Lake County AllVax Portal. It asks residents to register and health officials will notify you when it is time to make your appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. "You will only receive an email to schedule when you are eligible and the Health Department has vaccine and appointments available to you," the county's website states. For more information click here.

This county has launched what it calls the Lake County AllVax Portal. It asks residents to register and health officials will notify you when it is time to make your appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. "You will only receive an email to schedule when you are eligible and the Health Department has vaccine and appointments available to you," the county's website states. For more information click here. LaSalle County: Health care workers in Phase 1A can sign-up here. A Phase 1B notification sign-up is also available here. "Only individuals working or living in LaSalle County may receive vaccine through LaSalle County," the county's website states.

Health care workers in Phase 1A can sign-up here. A Phase 1B notification sign-up is also available here. "Only individuals working or living in LaSalle County may receive vaccine through LaSalle County," the county's website states. McHenry County: Phase 1B enrollment form available here. Enrollment for Phase 1a is also available here. Residents can also sign up for e-notifications or other information here.

Phase 1B enrollment form available here. Enrollment for Phase 1a is also available here. Residents can also sign up for e-notifications or other information here. Will County: Residents in this county are being asked to fill out a registration sign-up form here. Once signed up, residents will be notified when they can schedule an appointment. For additional information, click here.

Where to Go in Chicago

In Chicago, the city's top doctor said there are four ways in which residents will be able to get vaccinated.

The main route is through Zocdoc, where residents can schedule coronavirus vaccine appointments and get a real-time look at availability. The platform will show appointment availability for city POD sites, as well as "care organizations" like AMITA Health, Erie Family Health, Innovative Express Care and Rush University Medical Center.

Here's how to use it and where you can sign up.

The city said appointments will be added "on an ongoing basis as more vaccines are allocated to providers." Officials also expect more local healthcare providers - including other hospital systems and Federally Qualified Health Centers - will join in on the scheduling partnership.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady also said residents should check for vaccine appointments through a medical system or health care provider, through pharmacies, through a dedicated vaccination location like the points of dispensing sites, or through an employer.

Chicago officials say the best way to get updates on the vaccination rollout is through "Chi COVID Coach," a platform the Chicago Department of Public Health is using to monitor symptoms, giving information on testing in the city and help you get the latest details on the city's vaccination plan - including notification when you can register to get your vaccine.

You can sign up for Chi COVID Coach here.

For a full list of ways to make an appointment in Chicago, click here.